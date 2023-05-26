Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

D.C. outdoor public pools and spray parks open for the season on Saturday with free access for residents.

Why it matters: It’s looking like a hotter-than-average summer, so cool water is a must.

Diving in: Mayor Bowser, who kicks things off Friday at the annual Jump In, DC! party at the Anacostia Pool (3pm-5pm) with free food, music, and giveaways.

What’s next: On Saturday, all 22 outdoor pools operated by the Department of Parks and Recreation will open for the holiday weekend (Sat-Mon, 10am-6pm).

Pools will only open on Saturdays and Sundays through most of June, but will start weekday service — schedules vary — on Monday, June 26.

Good to know: Non-District residents can purchase day passes starting at $3 for kids and $7 for adults.

Inside scoop: DPR staff tells us about the top swim spots.

🤸 Busiest: Banneker in Shaw (plus it’s the only one with a diving board).

🕶️ Under-the-radar: Woody Ward in Southeast – only in its third season.

👩‍👧‍👦 Good for kids: Upshur Pool has a pavilion with shade and a kiddie pool.

🩱 Back again: Francis in West End reopened after closing for renovations.

🏊🏽 Newest: Hearst in Upper Northwest, which opened in 2022 with a six-lane pool.

Spray it: Some spray parks opened early this month, but all 33 splash grounds will launch on Saturday. The kid-friendly spouts will run daily from 10am to 8pm in every ward.

Go explore: NoVa Parks operates five family-friendly water parks that open for the season on Saturday, including Great Waves in Alexandria and Ocean Dunes in Arlington.

The parks have various attractions such as slides and wave pools, mini-golf, and more.

Day passes, purchased on-site, are free for kids under two and range from $13 to $19 for children and adults (times and fees vary).