D.C. is going to have a hot summer this year
D.C. is leaning toward a hotter than average summer, with even greater chances toward the Eastern Shore.
Why it matters: Enjoy our mild spring while it’s here; temperatures will dial up in the coming weeks!
🥵 The big picture: The climate outlook for June through August shows a broad swath of the lower 48 states and Alaska are likely to see a hotter than average summer, reports Axios’ Andrew Freedman.
- Context: Because of human-caused climate change, average summer temperatures are on the rise across much of the U.S.
Zoom in: In the Washington region, there is a 40-50% chance of above-normal temperatures starting next month through August, per NOAA.
🏖️ Bay watch: The Chesapeake Bay is split between a 40-60% chance of hotter than average days.
- Beaches on the Eastern Shore have a 50-60% chance.
- Plus, above-average sea surface temperatures are expected off the East Coast. (That, in turn, is also influencing the average weather over land.)
State of play: This week, highs are forecast in the 70s to low 80s — below normal.
- Above average temps are expected over the next month.
Between the lines: The seasonal forecast is based in part on preexisting conditions, such as soil moisture which can enhance above-average temperatures, as well as the predicted formation of an El Niño in the equatorial tropical Pacific Ocean.
The intrigue: Worldwide, with ocean temperatures running at or near record highs globally, heat waves on land are even more likely.
More Washington D.C. stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Washington D.C..