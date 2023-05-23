D.C. is going to have a hot summer this year

Share on email (opens in new window)

Map showing seasonal temperature trends likely during summer 2023 across the U.S. Image: NOAA

D.C. is leaning toward a hotter than average summer, with even greater chances toward the Eastern Shore.

Why it matters: Enjoy our mild spring while it’s here; temperatures will dial up in the coming weeks!

🥵 The big picture: The climate outlook for June through August shows a broad swath of the lower 48 states and Alaska are likely to see a hotter than average summer, reports Axios’ Andrew Freedman.

Context: Because of human-caused climate change, average summer temperatures are on the rise across much of the U.S.

Zoom in: In the Washington region, there is a 40-50% chance of above-normal temperatures starting next month through August, per NOAA.

🏖️ Bay watch: The Chesapeake Bay is split between a 40-60% chance of hotter than average days.

Beaches on the Eastern Shore have a 50-60% chance.

Plus, above-average sea surface temperatures are expected off the East Coast. (That, in turn, is also influencing the average weather over land.)

State of play: This week, highs are forecast in the 70s to low 80s — below normal.

Above average temps are expected over the next month.

Between the lines: The seasonal forecast is based in part on preexisting conditions, such as soil moisture which can enhance above-average temperatures, as well as the predicted formation of an El Niño in the equatorial tropical Pacific Ocean.

The intrigue: Worldwide, with ocean temperatures running at or near record highs globally, heat waves on land are even more likely.