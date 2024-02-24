Yes, but: A flood of new construction is pushing down U.S. rents at the high end, where there are often more apartments than renters who want them.
State of play:While the country needs more housing, most new apartments are loaded with amenities in prime locations.
Some of the Twin Cities' recently built high-rises offer indoor pools, saunas and pet decks.
Reality check:Rents in the Twin Cities grew slower than other big metros, but they're still pinching a large share of renters.
One in every four Twin Cities renters spends at least half of their income on rent and utilities, according to a new Harvard report, which notes the squeeze is especially hard on those with lower incomes.
Of note: The prices you see in the headlines are asking rents, meaning new leases only.