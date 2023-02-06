Rents in the Twin Cities rose slower than the U.S. average

Data: Moody's Analytics; Table: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Rents in the Twin Cities grew at a slower place than the U.S. average in 2022, according to a report by Moody's Analytics.

Details: The average asking rent for an apartment in the Twin Cities grew by 5.2% in 2022, reaching $1,510, per Moody's.

Why it matters: Rents have risen slower than income growth, which is why the Twin Cities is one of five metro areas where renters became less cost-burdened over the past three years, according to Moody's.

Yes, but: Apartment construction has been booming in the metro over the past several years, helping boost supply. But there are early indications of a slowdown due to rising interest rates, construction costs and concerns about rent control policies.