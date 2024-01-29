Minnesotans are struggling to afford rent as affordable options disappear

In the Twin Cities, one out of every four renters spends at least half of their income on rent and utilities, a new report shows.

Driving the news: Nationally, the number of renters who qualify as "severely cost-burdened" is at an all-time high, according to the report from Harvard's Joint Center for Housing Studies.

Why it matters: The squeeze is forcing a growing number of renters — especially those with lower incomes — to make "dreadful choices," including cutting back on food or living in "overcrowded or structurally inadequate" conditions.

After housing expenses, renters making less than $30,000 per year now have only $310 per month left over — a 47% drop in their "residual income" since 2001.

The big picture: The most affordable rental options are disappearing. In the last decade, researchers found that the U.S. lost a total of 6 million housing units that rented for less than $1,000 per month.

A record number of housing units nationwide are under construction, though the report's authors fear many of these units are aimed at the higher end of the market.

Zoom in: In the Twin Cities metro, half of all renter households are "moderately cost-burdened," meaning they spend at least 30% of their income on housing.