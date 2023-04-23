Luxury apartment developers in the Twin Cities are racing to offer amenities aimed at courting more residents.

Why it matters: The push comes as many would-be homebuyers opt to rent longer, incentivizing properties to compete for a growing cohort of high-income renters.

State of play: These days a downtown home is more about lifestyle than work proximity, says leasing director Tim Carson with DRG, a Minneapolis-area real estate brokerage, and residents are looking for particular apartment building perks.

Must-haves now often include pet-friendly spas or play areas, electric-car charging stations and community centers that can be used for personal events, he tells Axios.

Meanwhile, local developers have moved away from outdoor pools, which don't get as much use.

What they're saying: "It's an extremely creative period," Carson says. Apartments are "all trying to find ways to differentiate from each other."

By the numbers: High-rolling renters earning $150,000 and up nearly doubled in number in the metro area between 2016 and 2021, per U.S. Census data.

That 96.5% increase outpaced the national average of 86%.

Data: RentCafe; Chart: Tory Lysik/Axios Visuals

The big picture: Apartment construction is booming nationwide. Historically, new rental housing tends to hit at higher price points, Chris Salviati, senior economist at Apartment List, tells Axios.

That trend has become more pronounced in recent years, as rising project costs squeeze developers, he says.

Between the lines: High listing prices and mortgage rates are discouraging some from buying homes, Salviati says.

"A lot of folks in that high-income band, who in the past would have owned homes, are now continuing to rent — whether that's for lifestyle reasons or because they are feeling like it's not a good time to buy," he says.

We scoured the area for amenities that scream "indulgence."

🏊‍♂️ Indoor saltwater lap pool at 240 Park Avenue: Residents can get in a swim workout — minus the chlorine — in the Downtown East building's regulation-size pool.

🧵 Hobby room at NordHaus: Sewing machines and craft supplies are available so residents can pick up a new skill while renting at the Northeast building.

🐾 Indoor pet play area at 270 Hennepin: Furry friends can hang out year-round at the North Loop building's pet lounge, as well as the outdoor pet exercise deck. There's also an indoor pet spa.

Massive jacuzzi: A 19th-floor amenity space boasts an indoor spa pool with plenty of loungers and a sauna, among other perks.

🖼 Rotating art gallery at Forte on the Park: The Mill District building's mailroom is decked out with locally sourced artwork that's changed every quarter.

🧘‍♀️ Pilates and barre studios at The Luxe Apartments at Ridgedale: A high-end reformer, ballet barre and spin bikes take at-home fitness to the next level.

💼 Souped-up coworking space at The Bower: The Edina building has a boardroom with a fireplace and technology suite, plus private office areas.

Be smart: Showy amenities are nice, but don't underestimate the value of more practical perks, like printer access or a high-tech system for handling packages, Carson says.