Data: Census Bureau; Note: Data unavailable in 2020; Chart: Axios Visuals

There's a growing share of Twin Cities homes without mortgages.

Why it matters: This is a group of homeowners who aren't worrying about high mortgage rates.

By the numbers: 30.9% of Twin Cities metro-area homes were owned outright in 2022, up from 27.7% in 2017, according to the latest census data.

That's compared to nearly 40% nationally, the highest share since 2005.

Between the lines: Many free-and-clear owners are baby boomers who refinanced their mortgages when rates were lower, Bloomberg reports.

Meanwhile, all-cash shoppers have made up a growing share of the homebuying market.

Zoom in: Savings from multiple refinances allowed Twin Cities homeowner Thom Schubbe and his wife to chisel down their mortgage debt and then buy a cabin.

That property is almost paid off, too. "If you stick with it, you'll get a low rate," he tells Axios.

Be smart: "If people derive some intrinsic happiness out of paying off their mortgage because it reduces their stress, then that has value," Michael Roberts, a Wharton School finance professor, tells Bloomberg.

There can be a psychological perk to paying off a loan early, but according to some personal finance experts, it could be smarter to invest that money instead.

The big picture: Mortgage-free doesn't mean expense-free. Hutchinson homeowner Terri Lynaugh says about half of her former house payment goes toward taxes and home insurance.

"My husband says that even if you officially 'own' your home, do you really? Thinking that the city will always be involved in it with taxes."

Yes, but: Freedom from mortgage debt can unlock more money to spend on travel, family members or home improvements.

Eden Prairie homeowner Barbara Buehl and her husband have renovated their kitchen, installed hardwood floors and replaced their back deck with a three-season porch, among other updates since paying off their mortgage.

Northeast Minneapolis homeowner Andrew Stelk's mortgage payments now go toward his daughter's college tuition and housing.

What we're watching: Mortgage-rate humble brags. Forecasts predict rates will dip through 2024, but those 3%-ers likely got the interest rate of a lifetime.

