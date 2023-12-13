Data: BLS. Chart: Axios Visuals

Inflation in the Twin Cities continues to be cooler than typical U.S. metro areas thanks in large part to housing prices.

Driving the news: New Consumer Price Index data released Tuesday shows inflation in November was 2.8% year-over-year in the Twin Cities compared to 3.1% nationwide.

Zoom in: While many U.S. cities were seeing housing prices rise by 8% or more in 2022, Twin Cities prices increased much slower than that.

Why it matters: Housing is the biggest expense for most families and the relative stability of prices here has been a big reason that inflation has cooled faster in the Twin Cities than anywhere else in the country.

Between the lines: Booming housing construction for several years has beefed up the supply and prevented the big price jumps that other cities experienced.

Yes, but: As you can see from the chart, local housing prices — which include rental and owner-occupied homes — are starting to creep up faster, though still not as high as the rest of the country.