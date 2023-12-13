Charted: Housing prices in the Twin Cities metro
Inflation in the Twin Cities continues to be cooler than typical U.S. metro areas thanks in large part to housing prices.
Driving the news: New Consumer Price Index data released Tuesday shows inflation in November was 2.8% year-over-year in the Twin Cities compared to 3.1% nationwide.
Zoom in: While many U.S. cities were seeing housing prices rise by 8% or more in 2022, Twin Cities prices increased much slower than that.
Why it matters: Housing is the biggest expense for most families and the relative stability of prices here has been a big reason that inflation has cooled faster in the Twin Cities than anywhere else in the country.
Between the lines: Booming housing construction for several years has beefed up the supply and prevented the big price jumps that other cities experienced.
Yes, but: As you can see from the chart, local housing prices — which include rental and owner-occupied homes — are starting to creep up faster, though still not as high as the rest of the country.
- With rising interest rates, metro housing construction began slowing this year.
More Twin Cities stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.