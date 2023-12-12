A record share of U.S. homes are mortgage-free

Data: Census Bureau; Note: Data unavailable in 2020; Chart: Axios Visuals

There's a larger share of homes in America without mortgages now compared to any time since 2005, according to the latest census data.

Why it matters: This means some people aren't worrying about high mortgage rates.

Driving the news: Many free-and-clear homeowners are baby boomers who refinanced their mortgages when rates were lower, Bloomberg reports.

Zoom in: That's the case for Thom Schubbe, a technology consultant in Minnesota. Savings from multiple refinances allowed him and his wife to chisel down their mortgage debt and then buy a lake house.

That property is almost paid off too. "If you stick with it, you'll get a low rate," he tells Axios.

By the numbers: The share of mortgage-free U.S. homes has jumped from 34.3% to 39.3% in the past decade, per the census data.

Between the lines: There can be a psychological perk to paying off a loan early, but according to some personal finance experts, it could be smarter to invest that money instead.

"If people derive some intrinsic happiness out of paying off their mortgage because it reduces their stress, then that has value," Michael Roberts, a Wharton School finance professor, tells Bloomberg.

What we're watching: Mortgage-rate humble brags. Major forecasts predict rates will dip in 2024, but those 3%ers likely got the interest rate of a lifetime.

