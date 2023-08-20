Considering the Twin Cities boasts two of the top three park systems in the nation, late summer can be the perfect time to spend a day in one — or more — of our many green spaces.

This isn't a comprehensive list by any means, but here are some standouts and tips.

Chain of Lakes: If a quintessential Minneapolis experience is the goal, start here. The city's most popular park connects Lake of the Isles, Bde Maka Ska and Lake Harriet, among others, via walking and bike trails.

Tip: I highly recommend renting a canoe or kayak at one of the park stands or bringing your own. Because they are connected, you can visit multiple lakes in one day without leaving the water.

Minnehaha Regional Park: The crown jewel of Minneapolis parks offers miles of trails, beloved seasonal restaurant Sea Salt and the must-see Minnehaha Falls.

Tip: Bring the pups! The park is home to one of our favorite off-leash dog parks in the city, and your furry friend can take a dip in the Mississippi River.

Loring Park: While it's known for hosting large events like Twin Cities Pride, Holidazzle and the Loring Park Art Festival, this nearly 34-acre park just steps from downtown is a lovely stroll anytime.

Harriet Island: The popular St. Paul park may not be a literal island (though nearby Raspberry Island is), but the enormous grassy area has beautiful views of the skyline and Mississippi River.

Tip: Several public boat cruises launch from the area, including one that's less than $16 and features many regional landmarks.

Como Park: It's best known for its free conservatory and zoo, but the outdoor haven has activities for everyone, including paved trails, athletic fields, an amusement park, golf course, pool and fishing pier.

Tip: Parking at the conservatory and zoo is almost impossible on weekends. Try the Butterfly Lot instead, which is only a seven-minute walk away.

Honorable mention: The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum

The Chaska landmark around 25 miles from the Twin Cities has been named one of the best arboretums in the country and nearly always has something new blooming. I highly recommend a picnic in the sculpture garden or crabapple tree collection.

Tip: The AppleHouse is a short drive away and a must-visit in fall. So many varieties.

Best bike trails

The Cuyuna trails weave around an abandoned mine near Crosby. Photo: Nick Halter/Axios

Minneapolis and St. Paul are also some of the best big cities for biking, and trails extend throughout the metro and far beyond.

🌳 Minneapolis Grand Rounds (up to 51 miles)

Cyclists can choose any number of routes on this trail system that goes through every quadrant of the city. Nick's favorite 25-mile stretch includes the Chain of Lakes, the lush Theodore Wirth Park and the Mississippi River.

🏞 Minnehaha Falls to Raspberry Island (18.6 miles round trip)

Ride past Fort Snelling and then down into the heavily wooded Lilydale Park next to the Mississippi.

🏙 North Cedar Lake Trail: Downtown Minneapolis to Excelsior (33 miles round trip)

Quickly go from skyscrapers to meadows just west of downtown, then past gorgeous homes in Deephaven.

Plus: Nick's guide to mountain biking includes trails for long-time and new cyclists, plus etiquette tips.

Hint: Leave the Bluetooth speaker at home.

Scenic skyline overlooks

The view from the Witch's Hat. Photo: Audrey Kennedy/Axios

If you want beautiful skyline views without a workout, these three scenic overlooks don't require a hike or bike.

🏙 Minneapolis Lookout

Head north past The Quarry for an expansive view of the full Minneapolis skyline, from the new Eleven condominium tower to the Hennepin County Government Center.

📍 3045 Ridgway Parkway, Minneapolis. Drive all the way up the hill.

🏞 Summit Overlook Park

What you'll see: This triangular park at the eastern end of Summit Avenue is small, but walk to the edge for southeast views of the Mississippi River Valley and Ramsey Street.

📍 418 Summit Ave., Saint Paul.

🧙‍♀️ Witch's Hat Water Tower

What you'll see: A gorgeous west-facing view of downtown Minneapolis and the University of Minnesota, perfectly framed by trees.

📍 55 Malcolm Ave. SE, Minneapolis. Park in the neighborhood, then walk up the hill to the staircase. You can't miss it.

