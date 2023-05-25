Share on email (opens in new window)

Yoga at Boom Island Park in Minneapolis. Photo: David Joles/Star Tribune via Getty Images

The Twin Cities boast two of the top three park systems in the nation, per a ranking released Wednesday.

Driving the news: St. Paul again scored second place in the Trust for Public Land's 2023 ParkScore index, while Minneapolis climbed two spots to third.

Washington, D.C., took home the top honor.

What they're saying: Both Minnesota cities got top marks for amenities, spending levels and accessibility.

99% of St. Paul residents and 98% of those in Minneapolis live within a 10-minute walk of a park, per the ranking.

Yes, but: Equity remains an issue. For example, neighborhoods in St. Paul where most residents identify as people of color have nearly a third less park space than of the cities that are predominately white.

