Minneapolis, St. Paul parks score top three finish in national ranking

people sit in a circle doing yoga in a park on grass

Yoga at Boom Island Park in Minneapolis. Photo: David Joles/Star Tribune via Getty Images

The Twin Cities boast two of the top three park systems in the nation, per a ranking released Wednesday.

Driving the news: St. Paul again scored second place in the Trust for Public Land's 2023 ParkScore index, while Minneapolis climbed two spots to third.

  • Washington, D.C., took home the top honor.

What they're saying: Both Minnesota cities got top marks for amenities, spending levels and accessibility.

  • 99% of St. Paul residents and 98% of those in Minneapolis live within a 10-minute walk of a park, per the ranking.

Yes, but: Equity remains an issue. For example, neighborhoods in St. Paul where most residents identify as people of color have nearly a third less park space than of the cities that are predominately white.

Go deeper via the full ranking.

