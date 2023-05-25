53 mins ago - News
Minneapolis, St. Paul parks score top three finish in national ranking
The Twin Cities boast two of the top three park systems in the nation, per a ranking released Wednesday.
Driving the news: St. Paul again scored second place in the Trust for Public Land's 2023 ParkScore index, while Minneapolis climbed two spots to third.
- Washington, D.C., took home the top honor.
What they're saying: Both Minnesota cities got top marks for amenities, spending levels and accessibility.
- 99% of St. Paul residents and 98% of those in Minneapolis live within a 10-minute walk of a park, per the ranking.
Yes, but: Equity remains an issue. For example, neighborhoods in St. Paul where most residents identify as people of color have nearly a third less park space than of the cities that are predominately white.
Go deeper via the full ranking.
