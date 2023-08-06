A new cafe tucked away in a Minneapolis alley has joined the growing wave of coffee shops with a mission.

What's happening: Fawkes Alley Coffee opened in Loring Park at the end of July as an extension of Futsal Society, a free youth sports league that primarily serves young adults in underrepresented communities. Futsal is much like soccer but played on a smaller, hard-surface court and usually indoors.

Context: Caleb Crossley founded Futsal Society in 2017 to make youth sports more accessible, he told Axios. It's since grown from one team to 12 in 2021, and membership is free.

The coffee shop, which has been in the works for over a year, is partially staffed by former players that aged out of the program. All profits will go back into the organization, including funding employee development and education programs.

The intrigue: Almost everything — including rent, utilities, construction and marketing — has been gifted by the building's owner, fellow tenants and friends. Property manager and longtime Futsal Society volunteer Alex Heller believes a coffee shop is necessary to attract office tenants.

"My business gets an amazing amenity, we expand Futsal Society and we're able to stay in these kids' lives after graduation. It's worth it to us," Heller said.

He estimated the shop has received about $100,000 in free labor so far.

What to expect: Three society graduates are already employed at the shop, which has patio seating, specialty coffees, pastries and lunch options coming next week.