Wildflyer Coffee East opens in downtown St. Paul on March 11, expanding a Minneapolis specialty coffee brand and providing more job opportunities for youths experiencing homelessness.

What's happening: Wildflyer is a social enterprise coffee shop that can employ up to 60 Twin Cities youths ages 16-24 who are experiencing homelessness. The shop offers a livable wage, stable employment and life skills training.

The nonprofit started as a coffee cart and opened a south Minneapolis stand-alone location in 2020; it crowdfunded more than $25,000 to open the St. Paul shop.

Why it matters: Homeless youths, defined by state law as people 24 and younger, can struggle to secure adequate employment that would help them obtain many important resources — like food, clothing and housing.

Since the Wildflyer Work Experience program began in 2017, 80% of its graduates are employed or enrolled in education and 80% are stably housed at their three-month check-ins, according to Wildflyer.

State of play: Participants work 20 hours a week at one of the coffee shops and receive financial literacy training, mental health workshops and other services to prepare them for life beyond the program.

It runs for four months, but graduates work with employment counselors for up to a year; they're also eligible to be rehired as shift leads.

What she's saying: Programs like Wildflyer's are sometimes referred to as "second chances." But that can imply those experiencing homelessness did something wrong, executive director and co-founder Carley Kammerer said.

"They just started in an unfortunate position because of 1,000 different reasons. I see us as making an opportunity for them that they should have had all along," she told Axios.

Details: The downtown St. Paul location has a full espresso bar, noncaffeinated drinks and a food menu. It will also host community services, like walk-in counseling and substance use disorder services.

📍 Visit: 1362 Seventh St. W., St. Paul. Open 8am-2pm, with a ribbon-cutting March 11 at 10am.