People flocked to these Twin Cities parks in 2022

Data: Metropolitan Council. Chart: Axios Visuals

Twin Cities regional parks saw more visitors in 2022 than in any year of record keeping by the Metropolitan Council.

Visits to regional parks reached 69 million last year, a 6.4% increase over 2021, according to the council.

Why it matters: The estimates show that people have sustained their interest in parks following a surge in outdoor recreation in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

Zoom in: Four Minneapolis parks were among the five most visited last year, with St. Paul's Como Park coming in second.