People flocked to these Twin Cities parks in 2022
Twin Cities regional parks saw more visitors in 2022 than in any year of record keeping by the Metropolitan Council.
- Visits to regional parks reached 69 million last year, a 6.4% increase over 2021, according to the council.
Why it matters: The estimates show that people have sustained their interest in parks following a surge in outdoor recreation in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.
Zoom in: Four Minneapolis parks were among the five most visited last year, with St. Paul's Como Park coming in second.
- Bloomington's Hyland-Bush-Anderson Lakes Park, Maple Grove's Elm Creek Park Reserve, and White Bear Lake's Lake Links Regional Trail also cracked the top 10.
