1 hour ago - Things to Do

Scenic overlooks for skyline views in the Twin Cities

Audrey Kennedy
The Witch's Hat, as seen from below, and the skyline views. Photos: Audrey Kennedy/Axios

The Stone Arch Bridge may be a go-to for Minneapolis skyline pics, but there are plenty of beautiful scenic overlooks across the Twin Cities.

  • Here are four more of our favorite places for pretty views.
Minneapolis Lookout

What you'll see: Head north past The Quarry for an expansive view of the entire Minneapolis skyline, from the new Eleven condominium tower to the Hennepin County Government Center.

  • Plus: It's southwest-facing, so you get a great view of the sunset.

📍 Location: 3045 Ridgway Parkway, Minneapolis. Drive all the way up the hill.

Summit Overlook Park

What you'll see: This triangular park at the eastern end of Summit Avenue is small, but walk to the edge for southeast views of the Mississippi River Valley and Ramsey Street.

📍Location: 418 Summit Ave, Saint Paul.

Witch's Hat Water Tower

What you'll see: A gorgeous west-facing view of downtown Minneapolis and the University of Minnesota, perfectly framed by trees.

  • Plus: The surrounding park is cute, and the Witch's Hat is a very cool historic landmark.

📍Location: 55 Malcolm Ave SE, Minneapolis. Park in the neighborhood, then hike up the hill to the staircase. You can't miss it.

Mendota Bridge Bike Trail

What you'll see: This overlook has it all. Stop in the middle of the bridge to view both Minneapolis and St. Paul skylines and the Minnesota River Valley.

  • Plus: Turn around and you can see the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport.

📍 Location: 44.888090, -93.178558. This one is a little trickier to get to, but it's worth it.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Twin Cities stories

No stories could be found

Twin Citiespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more