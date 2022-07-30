The Stone Arch Bridge may be a go-to for Minneapolis skyline pics, but there are plenty of beautiful scenic overlooks across the Twin Cities.

Here are four more of our favorite places for pretty views.

Minneapolis Lookout

What you'll see: Head north past The Quarry for an expansive view of the entire Minneapolis skyline, from the new Eleven condominium tower to the Hennepin County Government Center.

Plus: It's southwest-facing, so you get a great view of the sunset.

📍 Location: 3045 Ridgway Parkway, Minneapolis. Drive all the way up the hill.

Summit Overlook Park

What you'll see: This triangular park at the eastern end of Summit Avenue is small, but walk to the edge for southeast views of the Mississippi River Valley and Ramsey Street.

Plus: It's a five minute drive to the popular High Bridge Overlook, which faces downtown St. Paul.

📍Location: 418 Summit Ave, Saint Paul.

Witch's Hat Water Tower

What you'll see: A gorgeous west-facing view of downtown Minneapolis and the University of Minnesota, perfectly framed by trees.

Plus: The surrounding park is cute, and the Witch's Hat is a very cool historic landmark.

📍Location: 55 Malcolm Ave SE, Minneapolis. Park in the neighborhood, then hike up the hill to the staircase. You can't miss it.

Mendota Bridge Bike Trail

What you'll see: This overlook has it all. Stop in the middle of the bridge to view both Minneapolis and St. Paul skylines and the Minnesota River Valley.

Plus: Turn around and you can see the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport.

📍 Location: 44.888090, -93.178558. This one is a little trickier to get to, but it's worth it.