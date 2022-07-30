Scenic overlooks for skyline views in the Twin Cities
The Stone Arch Bridge may be a go-to for Minneapolis skyline pics, but there are plenty of beautiful scenic overlooks across the Twin Cities.
- Here are four more of our favorite places for pretty views.
Minneapolis Lookout
What you'll see: Head north past The Quarry for an expansive view of the entire Minneapolis skyline, from the new Eleven condominium tower to the Hennepin County Government Center.
- Plus: It's southwest-facing, so you get a great view of the sunset.
📍 Location: 3045 Ridgway Parkway, Minneapolis. Drive all the way up the hill.
Summit Overlook Park
What you'll see: This triangular park at the eastern end of Summit Avenue is small, but walk to the edge for southeast views of the Mississippi River Valley and Ramsey Street.
- Plus: It's a five minute drive to the popular High Bridge Overlook, which faces downtown St. Paul.
📍Location: 418 Summit Ave, Saint Paul.
Witch's Hat Water Tower
What you'll see: A gorgeous west-facing view of downtown Minneapolis and the University of Minnesota, perfectly framed by trees.
- Plus: The surrounding park is cute, and the Witch's Hat is a very cool historic landmark.
📍Location: 55 Malcolm Ave SE, Minneapolis. Park in the neighborhood, then hike up the hill to the staircase. You can't miss it.
Mendota Bridge Bike Trail
What you'll see: This overlook has it all. Stop in the middle of the bridge to view both Minneapolis and St. Paul skylines and the Minnesota River Valley.
- Plus: Turn around and you can see the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport.
📍 Location: 44.888090, -93.178558. This one is a little trickier to get to, but it's worth it.
