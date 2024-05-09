How to navigate Florida's six-week abortion ban

While the new six-week ban is Florida's toughest abortion restriction in more than 50 years, there are still options for Floridians seeking the procedure. The big picture: Time is of the essence, reproductive health care providers told Axios.

Have pregnancy tests on hand, and call your doctor if you think you're pregnant.

Reproductive health clinics like Planned Parenthood can also help if you don't have a regular doctor. Search for an abortion clinic near you using Florida Health Finder.

If you're at or under six weeks: Abortion is still legal, and your doctor or clinician can walk you through the next steps.

If you're over six weeks: Florida's Planned Parenthood clinics are staffed with patient navigators who may be able to help you coordinate care in states with looser restrictions, such as Illinois, Maryland and North Carolina.

If you need financial help: Florida has five abortion funds that may be able to help pay for the procedure itself or for travel and practical costs such as child care associated with getting an abortion in another state.