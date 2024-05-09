How to navigate Florida's six-week abortion ban

Have pregnancy tests on hand, and call your doctor if you think you're pregnant.
Reproductive health clinics like Planned Parenthood can also help if you don't have a regular doctor. Search for an abortion clinic near you using Florida Health Finder.
If you're at or under six weeks: Abortion is still legal, and your doctor or clinician can walk you through the next steps.
If you're over six weeks: Florida'sPlanned Parenthood clinics are staffed with patient navigators who may be able to help you coordinate care in states with looser restrictions, such as Illinois, Maryland and North Carolina.
Abortion-by-mail is another potential option. That would involve medication abortion, which typically involves taking two drugs: mifepristone and misoprostol.
While the six-week law effectively bans the practice, some telehealth providers told the Tampa Bay Times they plan to continue mailing abortion pills to Florida with protection from "shield laws" in other states.
If you need financial help: Florida has five abortion funds that may be able to help pay for the procedure itself or for travel and practical costs such as child care associated with getting an abortion in another state.