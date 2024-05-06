Ziegler says Sarasota schools should reject new Title IX LGBTQ+ protections

Rejecting the guidelines, which take effect Aug. 1 and add protections from discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity, could threaten the millions of dollars Florida's schools receive annually.
It would also reassert the power Ziegler had when DeSantis endorsed her run for school board last fall before a scandal obliterated her standing as a rising GOP star.
Catch up quick: The three other school board members voted for Ziegler to step down in December after her husband was accused of sexual battery by a woman who said she'd had a sexual relationship with both Zieglers.