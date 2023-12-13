Bridget Ziegler faces increasing pressure to step down from the Sarasota School Board. Photo: Ricardo Ramirez Buxeda/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images.

The Sarasota School Board voted Tuesday to urge member Bridget Zielger to resign, saying her continued service amid an ongoing sexual battery investigation into her husband, Florida GOP Chair Christian Ziegler, "would cause an irreparably harmful distraction."

Why it matters: While symbolic, the 4-1 vote — in which two members who ran on a ticket with Ziegler joined in calling for her resignation — reflects how far her standing has fallen in the wake of the scandal.

Only Ziegler voted against the resolution.

"It's not about the left. It's not about the right. It's about students," Board chair Karen Rose said, introducing the resolution.

State of play: The school board administrative building was a circus leading up to the meeting, with several dozen protesters hoisting signs that read "Ban Bridget not books" and "Judge not, lest ye be judged."

Tsi Day Smyth, a parent and organizer with Women's Voices of Southwest Florida, speaks Tuesday during a protest calling for board member Bridget Ziegler to resign. Photo: Kathryn Varn/Axios

Inside, Ziegler sat on the dais with a neutral expression as dozens of speakers lambasted her, with many accusing her of hypocrisy for engaging in a sexual relationship with a woman while advancing policies that hurt LGBTQ+ students and parents.

What they're saying: "Mrs. Ziegler represents the worst and most dangerous type of politician: one who will say anything, no matter how hateful, and victimize anyone if they believe it will benefit them politically," Sarasota resident Rudolph Lucek said during public comment.

The other side: Ziegler said she was "disappointed" ahead of the vote but declined to say during the meeting whether she intended to resign.

At one point, she turned to the board attorney and asked about the resolution, "This does not have any teeth, is that correct?"

A smaller contingent of public speakers came to her defense, including by quoting Biblical scripture against casting judgment on others.

Catch up quick: The Sarasota Police Department is investigating an allegation of sexual battery against Christian Ziegler, according to an affidavit shared with Axios by the Florida Trident, which broke the news of the investigation.

The accuser told police in October that she had a sexual relationship with the Zieglers before being "sexually assaulted" by Christian Ziegler at her home without his wife present.

In an interview with detectives, Christian Ziegler said he had "consensual sex with the victim" and recorded the encounter, per the affidavit. No charges have been filed, and he has denied wrongdoing.

Flashback: Bridget Ziegler was reelected last August to the school board with support from Gov. Ron DeSantis and the conservative parent group Moms for Liberty, of which she was a co-founder.

While school board elections are nonpartisan, Ziegler ran on a successful conservative ticket with board members Robyn Marinelli and Tim Enos. On Tuesday, both supported the resolution calling for her to resign.

Ziegler also trained school board members and activists in her role as a director at the Leadership Institute, a nonprofit that teaches conservative activists how to run for office. She reportedly resigned from that position last week.

Context: Ziegler's involvement with Moms for Liberty, which the Southern Poverty Law Center recently labeled a far-right extremist group, and her support of policies restricting LGBTQ+ rights have drawn the ire of progressive parents and LGBTQ+ advocates. Many spoke Tuesday night.

What they're saying: "Let me be clear: Participation in same sex activities is not shameful. However, Bridget Ziegler has done this while simultaneously denigrating our community and working overtime to instill policies that directly marginalize us," said Nicholas Machuca of the LGBTQ+ rights group Equality Florida.