Florida predicted to have unusually hot summer

Florida is likely to face a hotter-than-usual summer, according to new forecasts and research. Why it matters: Extreme heat is a major public health threat and plays a role in droughts and wildfires.

Hot weather, particularly when it occurs during prolonged heatwaves, also threatens the reliability of the nation's increasingly strained electricity grid.

The big picture: Everywhere in the Lower 48 — except for North Dakota — is projected to be hotter than average, but with varying odds.

Florida has a 40% to 50% chance of an unusually hot summer.

Zoom in: Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill this month banning local governments from requiring heat-exposure protections, such as mandated breaks, for outdoor workers.

There are about two million outdoor workers in Florida.

The average number of deaths caused by heat each year increased by 95% between 2010 and 2022, per the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Threat level: The way climate change is altering the character of American summers increasingly stands out, and is one reason to take note given the hotter-than-average outlook.

Yes, but: Anthony Artusa, a meteorologist at NOAA's Climate Prediction Center in Maryland, pushed back against recent media headlines suggesting the lower 48 could see its "hottest summer ever" in 2024.

"Nevertheless, what [models] do support is an unusually hot summer this year, especially for the South-Central and Western areas of the contiguous U.S., and people should be prepared for this," he said.

The National Weather Service unveiled an expanded "HeatRisk" forecast map, with a color-coded scale aimed at communicating the health risks from heat exposure.