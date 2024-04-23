Apr 23, 2024 - News

Biden slams Trump on reproductive rights in Florida stop after abortion rulings

President Joe Biden speaks in front of a sign that says "Reproductive FREEDOM" with a Biden Harris campaign logo underneath.

President Joe Biden speaks Tuesday during a campaign stop at Hillsborough Community College's Dale Mabry campus. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

President Joe Biden slammed former President Donald Trump's stance on abortion Tuesday during a campaign stop in Tampa, zeroing in on an issue top Democrats hope will turn out voters in November.

Why it matters: It's the president's first stop in Florida since the state Supreme Court ruled in two key cases impacting abortion access in the Sunshine State and across the South.

Catch up quick: Justices on April 1 set in motion a six-week abortion ban that's slated to go into effect next week, all but obliterating access to the procedure in Florida and across the South.

  • But voters will have a chance to restore broader access in November with a proposed constitutional amendment that the Supreme Court also greenlit.
  • Within 24 hours of the decisions, the Biden campaign released a memo declaring that Florida — which Trump carried by 370,000 votes in 2020 — was "winnable."

What he's saying: "Trump bragged how proud he was to get rid of Roe v. Wade. He took credit for it," Biden said on Tuesday at Hillsborough Community College's Dale Mabry campus.

  • "In America today, women have fewer rights than their mothers and their grandmothers had because of Donald Trump."

Context: Trump has repeatedly taken credit for the Supreme Court decision in 2022 that overturned the federal right to abortion under Roe.

The other side: A Trump campaign spokesperson said Biden and Democrats are "radically out of touch," according to the Tampa Bay Times.

  • "Women want a president who will secure our nation's borders, remove violent criminals from our neighborhoods and build an economy that helps hardworking families thrive," spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said.

The intrigue: Missing from Biden's speech was mention of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who signed the six-week abortion ban into law last year.

  • DeSantis, though, mentioned Biden during an unrelated news conference on Tuesday, saying: "Floridians are not buying what Joe Biden is selling."
  • "In November, we're going to play an instrumental role in sending him back to Delaware where he belongs."
