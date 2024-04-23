President Joe Biden slammed former President Donald Trump's stance on abortion Tuesday during a campaign stop in Tampa, zeroing in on an issue top Democrats hope will turn out voters in November. Why it matters: It's the president's first stop in Florida since the state Supreme Court ruled in two key cases impacting abortion access in the Sunshine State and across the South.

Catch up quick: Justices on April 1 set in motion a six-week abortion ban that's slated to go into effect next week, all but obliterating access to the procedure in Florida and across the South.

But voters will have a chance to restore broader access in November with a proposed constitutional amendment that the Supreme Court also greenlit.

Within 24 hours of the decisions, the Biden campaign released a memo declaring that Florida — which Trump carried by 370,000 votes in 2020 — was "winnable."

What he's saying: "Trump bragged how proud he was to get rid of Roe v. Wade. He took credit for it," Biden said on Tuesday at Hillsborough Community College's Dale Mabry campus.

"In America today, women have fewer rights than their mothers and their grandmothers had because of Donald Trump."

Context: Trump has repeatedly taken credit for the Supreme Court decision in 2022 that overturned the federal right to abortion under Roe.

Earlier this month, the former president said abortion rights should be left to the states.

The other side: A Trump campaign spokesperson said Biden and Democrats are "radically out of touch," according to the Tampa Bay Times.

"Women want a president who will secure our nation's borders, remove violent criminals from our neighborhoods and build an economy that helps hardworking families thrive," spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said.

The intrigue: Missing from Biden's speech was mention of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who signed the six-week abortion ban into law last year.