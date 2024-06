A bill requiring transgender Floridians to display their sex assigned at birth on their driver's licenses is unlikely to become law.

State of play: Senate President Kathleen Passidomo told reporters this week that the proposal won't go anywhere in her chamber, despite the fact that House Bill 1639 sailed through its final committee last week and is poised for final approval on the House floor.

"In the president's view, procedurally, there is not a viable path for the bill at this point," Katie Betta, a spokesperson for Passidomo, confirmed to Axios on Thursday.

The legislative session ends March 8.

Why it matters: It's the latest sign that at least one chamber of the state Legislature seems less eager to pass anti-LGBTQ+ legislation than in recent years.

A proposal that would effectively ban Pride flags from flying at government buildings also stalled in the Senate earlier this month.

Yes, but: A state policy change that mirrors the driver's license bill is already in effect. The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles earlier this month quietly rescinded a rule allowing trans Floridians to update their gender markers.

Without identification that matches their gender expression, trans Floridians face the risk of being outed any time they have to display their ID, advocates say.

The bottom line: While legislative interest may be waning, state agencies under the DeSantis Administration can and have bypassed the lawmaking process to enact policies impacting LGBTQ+ people.