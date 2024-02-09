Tampa Bay events for Super Bowl weekend

The Bucs may not have made the cut, but there are still tons of ways to celebrate the Super Bowl this weekend in Tampa Bay.

Yes, and: There will likely be some more variety in this year's slate of commercials, thanks to Taylor Swift, Axios' Kelly Tyko and Sara Fischer report.

Several makeup and beauty brands snagged advertising spots, banking on more women and young people tuning into the Big Game.

Below are some spots to catch the game and some drink specials. Kickoff is at 6:30pm.

🤠 Dance on the bar when your team gets a touchdown at Coyote Ugly. The Ybor City joint is offering $20 beer buckets and $5 fireball and frozen margaritas. 1pm-3am. Event page.

🍺 Partake in Tampa Bay's unofficial pastime and chow down on 75-cent wings, $15 pitchers and $20 buckets at Shuffle, an indoor shuffleboard bar in Tampa Heights. 6pm-game's end. Event page (featuring AI Taylor Swift and some A+ puns).

🍝 There's nothing to soak up the booze like Italian food, and Johnny C's in New Tampa will have both. 6:30-9pm. Event page.

🎯 Play games while watching the game at Park & Rec and The Avenue in Downtown St. Pete. Drink specials include bottomless mimosas and bloody marys, 11am-3pm, and $15 beer and seltzer buckets. 1pm-10pm. Event page.

🍹 Two words: Jell-O shots. Pop a Beer in southeast Tampa will pass 'em out to fans each time their team gets a touchdown. And wear either team's jersey to get a free pint! 6:30pm-9pm. Event page.

🌊 We can't imagine a more perfect location for a celebration of consumerism than Tampa Bay's own giant fake beach. Mirada Lagoon's watch party will feature a specialty menu and a raffle. 6pm-10pm. Event page. Lagoon passes: $10 for adults, $5 for kids.

🐶 We all know the real star of Super Bowl Sunday is the Puppy Bowl, and the Dog Bar in St. Pete is hosting its own competition for local dogs. Register your pup here, or pop by to witness some serious cuteness over drinks. 2pm-6pm.

🎉 And down in Sarasota, another pup-friendly bar is hosting a watch party. Boo's Ice House & Dog Bar will have a buffet and a menu for dogs. 5:30pm-game's end. Event page. Tickets are $29.95.