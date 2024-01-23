Gov. Ron DeSantis finds himself in the same place he was last year — the governor's mansion. But things couldn't be more different beyond those brick walls and oak trees: His presidential aims stand deflated, his ego bruised and his agenda unclear.

Why it matters: He still sits in the driver's seat of the nation's third-largest state, and with his campaign behind him, he's got both hands on the wheel again — but the road ahead is anything but clear.

DeSantis, once an "all-powerful figure" in Florida, is wounded. Political analysts and elected officials on both sides of the aisle say a lot will hinge on his response in the coming weeks.

How we got here: In his book "The Courage to be Free," DeSantis outlines what he saw as vital to his success in the Sunshine State: "strategic judgment," "strength in the face of attacks" and "courage." Almost none of that seemed present in his bid for the White House.

Endless reports of infighting, staffing shakeups and strategic "resets" made him an easy target for former President Trump — whom DeSantis held off criticizing for a large stretch of his campaign, even while Trump showed no such restraint.

"He surrounded himself with sycophants and wish-casters rather than experienced and candid counselors," Mac Stipanovich, a Tallahassee consultant and former Republican operative, tells Axios. "This outcome was inevitable."

State of play: State Rep. Randy Fine (R-Palm Bay) tells Axios that he sees three ways DeSantis can cope with the loss: giving up, seeking revenge or stepping back to understand what went wrong and plan for the future. "I certainly hope he picks the third one."

DeSantis, for his part, has shown no signs of circumspection, telling the Republican-controlled Legislature this month to "stay the course." Even while suspending his campaign, he repeated language from his stump speeches and vowed to end "woke ideology."

Democrats view his return with concern. Party Chair Nikki Fried tells Axios that DeSantis will want to prove to the nation that he's right. State Senate Minority Leader Lauren Book says they must fight to disentangle the state "from his political ambitions."

What to watch: There isn't much of a preview for the next steps of his "Florida blueprint." He often campaigned as a leader who had already delivered on his promises.

He's also taken a more hands-off approach this session than in years past. Lawmakers say it may be too late for him to propose any ideas now.

Political analysts tell Axios his dismal performance on the national stage could hinder his sway over the state's lawmakers. "I have no doubt there are many who dislike him and will delight in defying him whenever it is safe to do so," Stipanovich says.

What they're saying: "I suspect Ron's learned very few lessons from this campaign," says Rick Wilson, a former Republican consultant and a co-founder of the anti-MAGA Lincoln Project.