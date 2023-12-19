Pinellas Park electric boat startup makes waves

A former Tesla executive is barging in on the boating industry in Tampa Bay.

Driving the news: John Vo's company Blue Innovations Group (BIG) launched its new smart boat, powered by solar and electric energy, over the weekend at its Pinellas Park headquarters.

Why it matters: The R30 is the first of its kind in the recreational boating world, Vo tells Axios, combining sustainability and smart technology.

Zoom out: The electric boat market is projected to grow from $3.3 billion in 2023 to $7.7 billion by 2030.

The Sunshine State makes up about 14% of the nation's $230-billion recreational boating economy, with Pinellas and Hillsborough in two of the top five counties for boat owners.

Details: The 30-foot ship costs about $300,000, which Vo claims practically pays for itself. There's no gas to fill or oil to change, meaning no scheduled maintenance. BIG handles repairs.

The helm's smart screen, akin to Tesla's system, simplifies boating controls to turn anyone into an instant captain, he says.

The boat is made of aluminum, which is lighter and more easily recycled than traditional composite and fiberglass boats.

Its battery range is about 100 miles.

The intrigue: The R30 is just the beginning of Vo's BIG vision. He's started with making recreational boating more sustainable, but Vo sees a future where humans move from land to water full-time.

His next venture is a bigger electric and wind-powered sailboat. He wants to eventually create industrialized floating smart homes — his sustainable solution to affordable housing.

What they're saying: "A boat is a great start to our final destination," Vo told Axios. "If we were to be successful, people would pay off their houses in five years, not 30."

What's ahead: The company is looking for investors to begin manufacturing more R30s. Reserved ships are expected to be delivered in the third quarter of 2024.