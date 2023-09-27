Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The limited edition Arc One electric sport boat. Photo: Courtesy of Arc.

Electric boat maker Arc has closed on a $70 million Series B round to develop and produce its next generation of electric watercraft.

Why it matters: Thanks to low-cost, high-energy batteries, power boats can now electrify the same way as cars and trucks.

Details: Arc said existing investor Eclipse led the round, which closed in June, and also included investors Andreessen Horowitz, Lowercarbon Capital and Abstract Ventures.

New investor Menlo Ventures joined, and Menlo's Shawn Carolan will join Arc's board as a board observer.

Catch up quick: Arc previously launched its first electric boat, the Arc One, a limited-edition (no more than 20) $300,000 model, which was a tool to bootstrap into the mass market.

What's next: The LA-based startup, founded in 2021, is now accepting reservations for a mass-produced 24-foot electric "wake-sport boat," but is only sharing limited details.

The company plans to open a new 150,000-square-foot factory in Torrance, Calif., later this year.

Big picture: Battery-powered boats could have a range of benefits over gas-powered ones.

"They're quiet, they don't have the fumes coming off of them, you don't need to winterize them, they're way cheaper to operate," Arc CEO Mitch Lee says.

Thought bubble: Many climate-tech startups have been struggling to raise Series B rounds as funding has coalesced around early-stage and much later stage for breakout companies.