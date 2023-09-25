The chatter at Climate Week: How you doin'?

Investors and founders chatting ahead of a panel last week atop The Standard East Village, hosted by Wireframe Ventures, Piva Capital and Overture VC. Photo: Alan Neuhauser

Climate investors and founders spent Climate Week NYC sizing up the state of the market — and whether the chill of the past year has started to ease.

Plus: The Big Apple fly-in also marked a debut party of sorts for some of the newer climate-focused venture firms, among them Voyager Ventures and Overture VC.

Catch up fast: Climate Week started in 2009 as a small add-on to the UN General Assembly. It's since become a sprawling constellation of mini-conferences, one-off panels, cocktail hours and much else.

The big picture: A few themes emerged:

Investors remain wary — cleaving the startup ecosystem between a handful of "haves" drawing the bulk of funding, and a larger pool of "have-nots."

"First-of-a-kind factories" and "Series B-plus" were the phrases of the week. Both areas are seeing gaps in investment.

Everyone is keeping an eye on what's going to happen with AI.

Meanwhile, Axios' Andrew Freedman attended the policy gatherings ay Climate Week.

Andrew's take: "Progress is being made to decarbonize economies, but the pace and scale are nowhere as fast or sweeping as needed."

