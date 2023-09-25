The chatter at Climate Week: How you doin'?
Climate investors and founders spent Climate Week NYC sizing up the state of the market — and whether the chill of the past year has started to ease.
Plus: The Big Apple fly-in also marked a debut party of sorts for some of the newer climate-focused venture firms, among them Voyager Ventures and Overture VC.
Catch up fast: Climate Week started in 2009 as a small add-on to the UN General Assembly. It's since become a sprawling constellation of mini-conferences, one-off panels, cocktail hours and much else.
The big picture: A few themes emerged:
- Investors remain wary — cleaving the startup ecosystem between a handful of "haves" drawing the bulk of funding, and a larger pool of "have-nots."
- "First-of-a-kind factories" and "Series B-plus" were the phrases of the week. Both areas are seeing gaps in investment.
- Everyone is keeping an eye on what's going to happen with AI.
Meanwhile, Axios' Andrew Freedman attended the policy gatherings ay Climate Week.
- Andrew's take: "Progress is being made to decarbonize economies, but the pace and scale are nowhere as fast or sweeping as needed."