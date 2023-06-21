Florida helping keep nation's boat economy afloat

Share on email (opens in new window)

Florida is keeping the nation's boat economy afloat, according to a new report.

Buoy the numbers: The Sunshine State makes up about 14% of the nation's $230 billion recreational boating economy, according to the National Marine Manufacturers Association.

Florida's $33.3 billion economic impact included nearly 110,000 jobs across more than 7,000 businesses.

The big picture: Recreational boating, which took off during the COVID-19 pandemic, remains popular despite what industry experts call a "normalization" of boat sales in the wake of the COVID era's extraordinary growth, Axios' Joann Muller reports.

Zoom in: Florida hit 1 million registered recreational vessels (aka boats) last year, with Pinellas and Hillsborough making up two of the state's top five counties for registration with a combined 95,362.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission hasn't updated its registration count for 2023.

Yes, but: More boats mean more challenges. Florida also has the highest number of reported accidents and a derelict boat problem.