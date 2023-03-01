The market for boats, which went wild during the pandemic, is returning to normal, according to a new report from Boats Group, the Miami-based advertising and software company for the marine industry.

What's happening: For the first time in three years consumer demand is softening.

By the numbers: Comparing 2022 with pre-pandemic year 2019, 5.32% fewer boats were sold in the United States – but the average boat value was 31.28% higher.

There were 46,381 boats sold in 2019, 53,486 sold at the peak in 2020, and 43,915 in 2022.

5,279 sailboats were sold last year, as were 38,630 powerboats.

The average boat value was $117,574 in 2019, peaked at $164,808 in 2021 and dropped to $154,357 in 2022.

What they're saying: "The effects of the demand and supply chain disruption during the pandemic are also still very apparent," Courtney Chalmers, vice president of marketing at Boats Group, said in a statement.

Boats are moving off the market faster than before the pandemic sales surge, she said.

Of note: Interest rates are affecting boat sales, like they are home prices.