More than 1 million boats are now registered in Florida

Florida has surpassed 1 million registered recreational vessels (aka boats), the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission announced this week.

By the numbers: Tampa Bay has two of the state's top five counties for vessel registration — Pinellas (53,867) and Hillsborough (41,495).

The others: Miami-Dade (74,622), Lee (50,304) and Broward (47,741).

Why it matters: While Florida leads the nation in most registered boats, it also has the highest number of reported boating accidents.

In 2020, 836 boating accidents were reported to the FWC, including 79 deaths (with five missing persons presumed dead) and 534 injuries.

Most recently, a man drowned while trying to tow his boat back to shore on Lake Seminole — hours after firefighters had rescued him from the sinking boat.

Be smart: FWC encourages boaters to wear life jackets, maintain 360-degree awareness and know the dangers of (and penalties for) operating a vessel while impaired.