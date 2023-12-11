Two of Tampa Bay's most influential jobs are expected to be filled in the new year.

What's happening: The University of Tampa is seeking its first new president in almost three decades, while Clearwater will elect a new mayor following the abrupt departure of the city's last leader.

The Tampa Bay Business Journal listed the two unfilled positions among its 25 People to Watch in 2024.

Clearwater's next leader

Catch up quick: Clearwater Mayor Frank Hibbard resigned in the middle of a March City Council meeting — a shock to the council and politicians across Tampa Bay.

Hibbard's appointed replacement, Interim Mayor Brian Aungst Sr., will not be running to keep the seat. He and Hibbard, both Republicans, endorsed Bruce Rector, an attorney who ran for City Council unsuccessfully in 2020.

He's opposed by council member Kathleen Beckman in the March election.

Why it matters: The new mayor will lead Tampa Bay's third-largest city through major growth, following last summer's opening of the $84 million Imagine Clearwater project.

As the city works with developers on more big projects, whoever's elected will shape what the new Clearwater looks like.

UT's next president

Catch up quick: In 28 years as president, Ronald Vaughn transformed the University of Tampa from a quaint private school of 1,500 to a mid-sized luxury education destination of 11,000 students.

The university's search committee is expected to announce a shortlist of candidates after the new year, the Business Journal reports.

Vaughn's replacement will likely be named in the spring, the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Why it matters: Vaughn will leave in the middle of the University's biggest project in nearly 30 years — a 460,000-square-foot building under construction on the north side of campus.