Clearwater Mayor Frank Hibbard abruptly quits mid-council meeting

Frank Hibbard speaking at a city event. Photo: Courtesy of City of Clearwater/Facebook

In a shock to Clearwater's City Council and to politicians across Tampa Bay, Mayor Frank Hibbard resigned in the middle of Monday's council meeting.

Driving the news: Hibbard announced his decision after calling for a recess about an hour into the meeting, where he had been pushing back on efforts to make a new $90 million City Hall and municipal services complex the city's top budget priority.

"I'm not a quitter, but I'm not the right leader for this council anymore, and I'm concerned where the city is going," he said.

"I know this is shocking but I just, I'm the wrong guy right now. … So thank you all, God bless you and this city. I wish you all the best," he said before walking out.

Between the lines: Hibbard later told WTSP he believed the board was moving forward with "reckless spending."

"This isn't that big of a deal," he said of his resignation. "They'll move along."

Context: Hibbard previously served as mayor from 2004 to 2012. He was elected again in 2020, and his term was slated to finish in March 2024.

He announced last year that he was not going to run again. The Tampa Bay Times reports he kept a digital clock in the office where he works as a financial adviser to count down the days, hours and minutes until the end of his term.

Flashback: Hibbard has led the city through a turbulent period, the Times reports.

Hibbard took office as mayor the month the coronavirus pandemic hit the U.S.

In the summer of 2021, Hibbard found long-time city manager Bill Horne dead of a suspected heart attack after their decade-long ritual of Saturday golfing.

What we're watching: In his announcement, Hibbard recommended former Council member Hoyt Hamilton as his interim replacement.

What they're saying: St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch tells Axios he was surprised but respects Hibbard's decision.