The new Coachman Park with a sidewalk leading to The Sound amphitheater. Photo: Courtesy of City of Clearwater

The transformed Coachman Park opens Wednesday with a slate of events including a craft market, fitness classes and several concerts over the next week.

Why it matters: City officials hope the $84 million Imagine Clearwater project will awaken the sleepy downtown of Tampa Bay’s third-largest city with a makeover akin to the Tampa Riverwalk or St. Pete Pier.

Zoom in: The 19-acre park includes a 4,000-seat amphitheater called The Sound that will feature programming by Ruth Eckerd Hall.

At the park's center is a four-acre lawn with a garden and walking paths.

Among Coachman's other features are a lake with a playground and splash pad, the Bay Walk Promenade along the water and the shadier Bluff Walk North near the city's main library.

What they're saying: "Not only do you have a public park built up on a natural bluff with great views of the water, but you also have great amenities to entertain both kids and adults," Clearwater Mayor Brian Aungst Sr. said in a statement. "There's nothing like it anywhere else."

The intrigue: The park's success hinges in part on another major player in the city. The Church of Scientology planted its spiritual headquarters nearly 50 years ago at the Fort Harrison Hotel in the heart of downtown.

The campus grew slowly over the years. Then, starting in 2017, companies controlled by the church began buying properties at an unprecedented rate, according to a Tampa Bay Times investigation.

They now own at least 176 parcels within walking distance of Coachman, according to the Times. Most sit vacant, which could jeopardize the city's vision for a vibrant retail and residential district downtown.

State of play: The city will kick off a week of events with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 5pm. Later, rock band Cheap Trick will christen the amphitheater with a sold-out show.

The rest of the week will feature exercise classes, food trucks, more concerts, a volunteer cleanup, a car show and more. Find a schedule here.

The July 4 holiday will feature a performance by The Florida Orchestra followed by a fireworks show and silent disco.

Concert tickets can be purchased here. Non-ticketed events are free.

Be smart: The park has a lot with 153 spaces for cars at a rate of $2 an hour. The city made a map of other parking options. Public communications director Joelle Castelli recommended folks who just want to check out the space to come at a time when there aren’t concerts to avoid any congestion.

What's next: The city is working with two developers to build apartments and a hotel with retail space on the old Harborview Center and Clearwater City Hall properties, which border the new Coachman Park.