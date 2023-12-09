Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: Redfin; Chart: Alice Feng and Tory Lysik/Axios Visuals

A year that saw record-low housing affordability is coming to an end.

Why it matters: Two-decade-high mortgage rates and an inventory crunch shaped Tampa Bay's 2023 real estate market.

What they're saying: This year was especially difficult for first-time home buyers, Tampa Bay-based agent Jay Quigley says.

Yes, but: A slower year helped tip the scales toward a slightly more balanced market, Quigley says. For example, instead of homes selling within days, most sat for weeks.

Sellers had to make more concessions, too.

By the numbers: Home values remained steady — down 1% from this time last year, up 3% from January, per Redfin.

Home sales slowed about 7% from October 2022 to 2023.

Inventory improved significantly since a slump this spring, but it's only up 1% from this time last year.

Zoom out: U.S. home sales have cratered as many homeowners clamp down on their lower mortgage rates.

"If there's nothing out there for me to buy, why would I sell? We are all kind of stuck in that paradigm right now," chief economist Matthew Gardner at Windermere Real Estate said at a November conference.

What we're watching: Mortgage rates would need to slide significantly to loosen homeowners' golden handcuffs and boost listing activity, real estate experts say.