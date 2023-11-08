2 hours ago - News

Florida's no longer nation's best place to retire

Illustration of a door mat that says "Welcome," but the L is a cane.

Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

Florida is no longer the best place to retire, according to a new national ranking.

What's happening: U.S. News & World Report named Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, the No. 1 place to retire for 2024.

The big picture: Pennsylvania dominated the ranking, landing seven spots in the top 10.

Zoom in: Just three Florida cities — Daytona Beach, Tampa and Sarasota — cracked the top 20, compared to eight last year.

  • Daytona Beach was the only Florida city to hang on to a top-10 spot.
  • Lakeland also made an appearance at No. 22.

What they're saying: Expensive housing and the increase of extreme weather risks make Florida less appealing for retirees, U.S. News & World Report finance expert Beverly Harzog tells Axios.

Yes, but: More people, including seniors, are moving to Florida and Tampa Bay.

The intrigue: Despite growing affordability concerns among seniors, New York City rose eight spots to No. 6 on this year's list.

  • Access to quality health care and overall desirability make it a top pick for deep-pocketed seniors, Harzog says.

The other side: California continues to be one of the least desirable places to retire, mostly due to housing affordability.

The bottom line: Retirees want affordable housing, quality health care and tax-friendly policies for seniors.

