Navigating Tampa Bay's housing market, especially as a first-timer, isn't easy.

Why it matters: The share of first-time buyers in the U.S. has reached record lows — dropping from 34% to 26% from 2021 to 2022 — as inventory and affordability issues persist, per a report from the National Association of Realtors (NAR).

What's happening: Mortgage rates have forced would-be-buyers to the sidelines.

If you buy a $300,000 house with 3% down, your monthly payment on a 30-year fixed-rate loan with 3% interest would be $1,933, per Freddie Mac.

With 7% interest it's $2,642.

Yes, but: The market is always changing. The right time to buy depends on your personal finances, Sarasota-based real estate agent Hailey Kendall says.

First-time buyers should expect to put 3-5% down, plus an additional 3% in closing costs, Kendall says. For a $300,000 house, that would be around $24,000.

Other costs to consider include appraisals, inspections and HOA or condo fees.

Data: Zillow Economic Research; Map: Tory Lysik/Axios Visuals

Zoom out: First-timers are also waiting longer to buy. The median first-time buyer age jumped from 33 to 36 from 2021 to 2022, per the report.

Saving enough for a down payment is the largest barrier to entry, says Brandi Snowden, a NAR director.

Many would-be-buyers are saddled with debt, including student loans, car loans and credit card debt.

Zoom in: It'll take Florida buyers 11.8 years to save up for a 10% down payment on the typical home, Zillow data show.

That accounts for saving 5% of the median household income every month.

Why it matters: Affordability could be a "major driver of cross-country moves," as buyers seek a lifestyle within their means, Zillow economists say.

By the numbers: In the Tampa metro area, the length of time is 11 years.

The U.S. average is 8.9 years, with states like Iowa as low as 5.2 years and Hawaii as high as 18.4.

The intrigue: 37.7% of Tampa home sales were made in cash in April, as the share of U.S. cash buyers reached a nine-year high, new Redfin data shows.

Bottom line: The right time to buy is when it's right for you.