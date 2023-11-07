Florida sees rise in food insecurity

Data: USDA Economic Research Service; Chart: Axios Visuals

About 11.4% of Florida households were food insecure between 2020-2022.

The state's share of food-insecure households is climbing after nearly a decade of steep decline — and it's slightly above the national average over the same time frame.

Details: Food insecurity means that, at times during the year, a given household couldn't get enough food for one or more of its members because they didn't have enough money or resources.

Those with "very low" food security eat less food or skip meals. In a house with children, the adults might go without so that the kids can eat.

What they're saying: When times are tight, it can often be "easiest" to cut back on food, says Lisa Davis, a senior vice president at Share Our Strength, an anti-poverty nonprofit.

"If you don't pay the rent or your mortgage, you don't have a place to live. If you don't put gas in the car, you can't get to work," Davis tells Axios.

"Food is the place that folks turn when they have to tighten the belt even more."

Zoom out: Looking at just 2022, the share of U.S. households that couldn't reliably afford food rose to 12.8% from 10.2% in 2021, per new U.S. Department of Agriculture data.

The national economy might've looked great in 2022 by some metrics — like the low unemployment rate — but not this one.

The big picture: The disappearance of pandemic-era support programs like the child tax credit, which was used by many families with children to buy food and lowered food insecurity rates in 2021, played a role here.