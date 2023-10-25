Gov. Ron DeSantis moves to shut down Florida university pro-Palestine groups

Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered Florida university officials to shut down their pro-Palestinian student groups.

Driving the news: State University System Chancellor Ray Rodrigues said Tuesday in a letter to university presidents that their chapters of Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) "must be deactivated."

Only the University of South Florida in Tampa and the University of Florida in Gainesville have active chapters registered with the schools but the organization appears to have a presence at other universities, the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Details: Rodrigues' letter pointed to a "toolkit" released by the group's national chapter that said early October's Hamas attacks on Israel were part of "the resistance" and says: "Palestinian students in exile are PART of this movement, not in solidarity with this movement."

Rodrigues did not respond to Axios' request for comment.

The other side: The University of Florida SJP chapter told Axios in a statement that it found the "recent attempt by the DeSantis administration to shut down our chapter disgraceful."

"If followed through, a precedent would be set to shut down any organization that does not align with the ideals held by Governor DeSantis," the group added.

Several more organizations spoke out against the move as an attack on free speech, according to the Times.

The big picture: The Israel-Hamas war has stoked controversy on college campuses, in some cases even resulting in revoked job offers for students connected to pro-Palestinian actions on campus.