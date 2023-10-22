Israel-Hamas war: U.S. drafts Security Council resolution condemning Hamas

Share on email (opens in new window)

An aerial view of destroyed buildings in Madinat Al-Zahra near Khan Yunis. Photo: Shadi Tabatibi/picture alliance via Getty Images

The U.S. on Saturday circulated a draft resolution to UN Security Council members condemning Hamas for the Oct. 7 terrorist attack on Israel, a U.S. official and a Western diplomat said.

The big picture: The resolution doesn't call for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Details: The draft resolution calls for the release of the hostages that Hamas is holding and stressed Israel has the right to defend itself.

It also says "Iran must cease the export of all arms and related [material] to armed militias and terrorist groups threatening peace and security across."

Russia will likely veto the resolution if it is passed.

Catch up quick: The draft was circulated a few days after the U.S. vetoed a Brazilian-drafted Security Council resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.