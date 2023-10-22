34 mins ago - World
Israel-Hamas war: U.S. drafts Security Council resolution condemning Hamas
The U.S. on Saturday circulated a draft resolution to UN Security Council members condemning Hamas for the Oct. 7 terrorist attack on Israel, a U.S. official and a Western diplomat said.
The big picture: The resolution doesn't call for a ceasefire in Gaza.
Details: The draft resolution calls for the release of the hostages that Hamas is holding and stressed Israel has the right to defend itself.
- It also says "Iran must cease the export of all arms and related [material] to armed militias and terrorist groups threatening peace and security across."
- Russia will likely veto the resolution if it is passed.
Catch up quick: The draft was circulated a few days after the U.S. vetoed a Brazilian-drafted Security Council resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.
- Last week, the U.S. blocked a Russian-led draft Security Council resolution calling for a ceasefire without having to veto it because the Russians couldn't get enough votes.