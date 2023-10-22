Skip to main content
Israel-Hamas war: U.S. drafts Security Council resolution condemning Hamas

An aerial view of destroyed buildings in Madinat Al-Zahra near Khan Yunis. The number of Palestinians killed in the Gaza Strip has risen by more than 200 to 4,385 since the beginning of the war with Israel two weeks ago, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said.

An aerial view of destroyed buildings in Madinat Al-Zahra near Khan Yunis. Photo: Shadi Tabatibi/picture alliance via Getty Images

The U.S. on Saturday circulated a draft resolution to UN Security Council members condemning Hamas for the Oct. 7 terrorist attack on Israel, a U.S. official and a Western diplomat said.

The big picture: The resolution doesn't call for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Details: The draft resolution calls for the release of the hostages that Hamas is holding and stressed Israel has the right to defend itself.

  • It also says "Iran must cease the export of all arms and related [material] to armed militias and terrorist groups threatening peace and security across."
  • Russia will likely veto the resolution if it is passed.

Catch up quick: The draft was circulated a few days after the U.S. vetoed a Brazilian-drafted Security Council resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

  • Last week, the U.S. blocked a Russian-led draft Security Council resolution calling for a ceasefire without having to veto it because the Russians couldn't get enough votes.
