Harvard president says students don't speak for school after pro-Palestine letter

The Harvard University campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Aug. 26. Photo: Simon Simard/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Harvard University leadership again responded to criticism from some alumni and outsiders over a pro-Palestinian letter signed by nearly three dozen student groups, saying that the students aren't speaking for the university.

Catch up quick: The letter released Saturday by the Harvard Palestine Solidarity Groups, and co-signed by 33 student groups, said they "hold the Israeli regime entirely responsible for all unfolding violence."

"Today's events did not occur in a vacuum," the letter continues. "The apartheid regime is the only one to blame."

Harvard College Palestine Solidarity Committee did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

In response to condemnation, Harvard President Claudine Gay issued a statement Monday saying, "Let there be no doubt that I condemn the terrorist atrocities perpetrated by Hamas."

On Tuesday, Gay issued a second statement saying, "Let me also state, on this matter as on others, that while our students have the right to speak for themselves, no student group — not even 30 student groups — speaks for Harvard University or its leadership."

Separately, university leadership issued its own statement Monday, saying they're "heartbroken by the death and destruction unleashed by the attack by Hamas that targeted citizens in Israel this weekend, and by the war in Israel and Gaza now under way."

Zoom out: Despite the statements from Harvard leadership, the backlash to the student groups' letter continued, with many responding on social media.

Larry Summers, former Harvard president and former U.S. Treasury Secretary, said on X that the "delayed" statement from the university's leadership "fails to meet the needs of the moment."

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), a Harvard Law School alumnus, wrote on X Monday: "What the hell is wrong with Harvard? Given the choice between standing with Israel or supporting terrorists who are raping, kidnapping & killing thousands of women & children…31 student groups choose the terrorists."

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) posted on X Sunday, calling on Harvard leadership "to immediately publicly condemn these vile anti-Semitic statements."

"It is abhorrent and heinous that Harvard student groups are blaming Israel for Hamas' barbaric terrorist attacks that have killed over 700 Israelis," Stefanik continued.

