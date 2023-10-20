Tampa Bay gets more cycling-centric

Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: StreetLight Data; Map: Alice Feng/Axios

Tampa Bay is becoming more out-spoke-n.

State of play: The number of average daily bike trips per 1,000 people rose in Tampa-St. Petersburg, Lakeland and Sarasota between 2019 and 2022, Alex Fitzpatrick and Alice Feng report.

That's per a new report from mobility data firm StreetLight Data, which uses GPS and other location data to measure urban transportation patterns.

Zoom in: Sarasota had the biggest biking increase, going from 29 to 39 daily bike trips.

Tampa-St. Petersburg rose from 23 to 29 trips.

Lakeland went from 16 to 24 trips.

The big picture: At the national level, pandemic-era cycling fever appears to be lingering, with the number of average daily bike trips per 1,000 people increasing in almost every major U.S. metro area between 2019-2022.

By the numbers: The annual nationwide average for daily bike trips grew 37% between 2019-2022.

Most cycling activity is concentrated in and around big cities — the 100 largest metros accounted for 77% of bike activity nationwide in 2022, up from 72% in 2019.

Bike activity increased at least 25% between 2019-2022 in every metro area with about 5 million or more residents, StreetLight found.

Driving the news: Urban cycling took off during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic largely because people were looking for ways to get around or get exercise without potentially exposing themselves to infection.

Urban bike share programs, like Citi Bike (New York), Capital Bikeshare (Washington, D.C.) and Divvy (Chicago), exploded in popularity during the pandemic, making two-wheelers easier to access.

And many cities have been steadily improving their cycling infrastructure, though many are also dealing with a surge in e-bikes, which don't always mesh well with lanes meant for traditional bikes.

Reality check: Nationwide growth in bike activity flatlined between 2021-2022, at around 9 million total daily trips on average.

Still, even simply holding steady as a post-pandemic normality sets in is a win for bike advocates — and a sign that the COVID bike boom is likely here to stay.

The bottom line: "The flatline in 2022 is a warning that continued investment in safety-focused active transportation infrastructure — especially to support community connectivity, in addition to recreational access — will be critical to re-animating growth," per StreetLight's report.