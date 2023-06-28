The best U.S. cities for biking

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

PeopleForBikes released its seventh annual "Best Places to Bike" report on Tuesday, providing ratings for 1,484 U.S. cities based on the quality of their bike network.

How it works: Cities are rated 0-100 based on factors like protected bike lanes, safe crossings, speed limits and connections throughout the city, with a score of 50 and up representing "a great place to bike."

Best biking cities: Here are the top 10 among small (population under 50,000), medium (50,000-300,000) and large cities (over 300,000).

Small cities: Provincetown, Mass. (88); Crested Butte, Colo. (87); Blue Diamond, Nev. (85); Murdock, Neb. (84); Ashland, Wis. (80); Jackson, Wyo. (79); Aspen, Colo. (75); Shorewood, Wis. (74); Ashland, Ore. (70); Mifflinburg, Pa. (69).

Provincetown, Mass. (88); Crested Butte, Colo. (87); Blue Diamond, Nev. (85); Murdock, Neb. (84); Ashland, Wis. (80); Jackson, Wyo. (79); Aspen, Colo. (75); Shorewood, Wis. (74); Ashland, Ore. (70); Mifflinburg, Pa. (69). Medium cities: Davis, Calif. (77); Ankeny, Iowa (74); Berkeley, Calif. (72); Boulder, Colo. (68); Corvallis, Ore. (63); Hoboken, N.J. (62); Plainfield, N.J. (61); Ames, Iowa (61); La Crosse, Wis. (59); Longmont, Colo. (59).

Davis, Calif. (77); Ankeny, Iowa (74); Berkeley, Calif. (72); Boulder, Colo. (68); Corvallis, Ore. (63); Hoboken, N.J. (62); Plainfield, N.J. (61); Ames, Iowa (61); La Crosse, Wis. (59); Longmont, Colo. (59). Large cities: Minneapolis (68); San Francisco (63); Seattle (62); Philadelphia (57); Portland, Ore. (56); New York (55); St. Paul (51); Washington, D.C. (45); Milwaukee (45); Detroit (42).

The backdrop: Bicycle infrastructure has improved nationwide as the pandemic-era cycling boom seems to have staying power.