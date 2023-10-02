25 mins ago - News

Floridians say "I do" to prenups

Yacob Reyes
Illustration of two fountain pens on top of a wedding cake

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

As Florida's divorce rate ticks to a new low, half of U.S. adults say they're open to signing a prenup.

Why it matters: More fiancés (millennials in particular) want to protect their assets before they tie the knot by signing prenups, contracts previously linked to only the rich and famous, Axios' Carly Mallenbaum writes.

The big picture: 50% of U.S. adults said they at least somewhat supported the use of prenups, but only about 1 in 5 married couples has a prenuptial agreement, per a Harris Poll research conducted in September for Axios.

  • That's up from last year — when Harris Poll found that 42% of polled adults support the use of prenups.
  • And 66% of people on the dating app The League who responded to a question about prenups said they're open to signing one.
Data: U.S. Census; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals
Data: U.S. Census; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Between the lines: Younger generations, in particular, are embracing prenups, according to the Harris Poll.

  • Around 40% of Gen Z respondents who are engaged or have been married said they entered a prenup. Meanwhile, 47% of millennial respondents who are engaged or have been married said they entered a prenup.
  • Americans are also getting hitched later in life. And they often have individual assets — and debt — to consider before marrying.
avatar

