Florida's minimum wage to tick closer to $15 this weekend

Minimum-wage workers in Florida will get a bump to $12 an hour Saturday as the state inches toward its $15 goal.

Why it matters: Boosting the wage floor has the downstream effect of raising pay for those who make more than the minimum — as employers have to adjust their wage ladders upward.

Flashback: Florida voters approved a constitutional amendment in 2020 to make the minimum wage $15 by 2026. It will increase by a dollar on Sept. 30 every year until then.

After that, the minimum wage will be adjusted each year for inflation.

Zoom out: The federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour hasn't changed in over a decade; if it had been adjusted for inflation since then, it would be around $10, Axios' Emily Peck writes.