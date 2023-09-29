1 hour ago - News

Florida's minimum wage to tick closer to $15 this weekend

Yacob Reyes
Illustration of an escalator with steps made out of 5 and 10 dollar bills.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Minimum-wage workers in Florida will get a bump to $12 an hour Saturday as the state inches toward its $15 goal.

Why it matters: Boosting the wage floor has the downstream effect of raising pay for those who make more than the minimum — as employers have to adjust their wage ladders upward.

Flashback: Florida voters approved a constitutional amendment in 2020 to make the minimum wage $15 by 2026. It will increase by a dollar on Sept. 30 every year until then.

  • After that, the minimum wage will be adjusted each year for inflation.

Zoom out: The federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour hasn't changed in over a decade; if it had been adjusted for inflation since then, it would be around $10, Axios' Emily Peck writes.

  • Other states, including Washington and California, already have minimum wages of at least $15 an hour. Connecticut upped it to $15 in June; New Jersey and Illinois are set to reach it before Florida.
  • Meanwhile, more than 10 states still use the federal minimum, per a count from the Labor Department, including Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, Tennessee and Wyoming.
