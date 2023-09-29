Florida's minimum wage to tick closer to $15 this weekend
Minimum-wage workers in Florida will get a bump to $12 an hour Saturday as the state inches toward its $15 goal.
Why it matters: Boosting the wage floor has the downstream effect of raising pay for those who make more than the minimum — as employers have to adjust their wage ladders upward.
Flashback: Florida voters approved a constitutional amendment in 2020 to make the minimum wage $15 by 2026. It will increase by a dollar on Sept. 30 every year until then.
- After that, the minimum wage will be adjusted each year for inflation.
Zoom out: The federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour hasn't changed in over a decade; if it had been adjusted for inflation since then, it would be around $10, Axios' Emily Peck writes.
- Other states, including Washington and California, already have minimum wages of at least $15 an hour. Connecticut upped it to $15 in June; New Jersey and Illinois are set to reach it before Florida.
- Meanwhile, more than 10 states still use the federal minimum, per a count from the Labor Department, including Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, Tennessee and Wyoming.
