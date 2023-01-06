New Year, more money: Florida halfway to $15 minimum wage goal

Data: Economic Policy Institute; Note: Hawaii and Florida increases took effect in October 2022; Map: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

As minimum wage workers around the nation get a raise in the new year, Florida is halfway to its $15 goal.

State of play: Florida increased its minimum wage in the fall by $1, so 987,000 workers — 11% of the workforce — started making $11/hour.

They'll get another bump to $12 in September.

Yes, but: Some Central Florida tourism workers say that's not enough to meet rising costs.

Some members of Local 737, which represents thousands of workers at six tourism companies in Central Florida, asked for at least an $18/hour minimum wage in contract negotiations in November to account for increasing rent, food and gas prices.

Walt Disney World workers, who currently get $15/hour, are in the midst of negotiations for $20.

The big picture: Minimum wage hikes in 23 states and Washington, D.C. went into effect this week, Axios' Emily Peck reports.

The biggest factor driving national increases was inflation. Thirteen states tie their minimum wage rate to the Consumer Price Index, as Wolters Kluwer notes in a new analysis.

Florida and a handful of other states had increases set by legislation or ballot initiatives.

Flashback: Florida voters approved a mandate in 2020 to make the minimum wage $15 by 2026 — so it will increase by a dollar on Sept. 30 every year until then.

Starting in 2027, the minimum wage will be adjusted each year for inflation.

Zoom out: While the federal wage floor remains $7.25, a growing number of states already have minimum wages of at least $15 an hour, including Washington ($15.74), California ($15.50) and Massachusetts ($15).