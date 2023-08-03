Florida police ramp up their crackdown on street racing

Police in Florida are cracking down on street racing in the first year of a new law enacted to curtail it.

Driving the news: Police responded to several street takeovers in South Florida last month, where drivers did doughnuts and stunts while spectators set off fireworks, Axios Miami reports.

In late June, Hillsborough and Tampa authorities arrested 15 people they say took over an intersection in the Palm River-Clair Mel area for street racing. In April, 69 people were arrested in a St. Petersburg street racing bust.

Why it matters: The takeovers, which are being promoted on social media, cause chaos for drivers and can be deadly.

A 13-year-old was killed earlier this year in St. Petersburg when he was hit by a motorcycle involved in a street race.

Cameron Herrin is serving 24 years in prison for one of Tampa Bay's most notorious cases when the then 18-year-old killed a mother and daughter while racing on Bayshore Boulevard in 2018.

Catch up quick: Between 2018 and 2022, there were 6,641 citations issued statewide for either street racing or stunt driving, according to the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

Pinellas County's racing citations jumped from 71 in 2018 to 135 in 2022. Hillsborough's went from 30 to 89 in that time.

Between the lines: Under the state law enacted last year, it's not just drivers who can now be charged for street racing.

Anyone organizing a street race, riding as a passenger or filming from a vehicle can also be charged with a first-degree misdemeanor.

For a first violation, an offender can have their driver's license temporarily revoked and be fined up to $1,000.

Offenders may also have their cars impounded.

What they're saying: In response to state data, Tampa police told Axios in a statement it "should be clear to anyone who thinks they can participate in street racing or takeovers anywhere in Tampa or Hillsborough County: we will catch, we will arrest you, and we will impound your car."

The big picture: Cities and states around the nation including Denver, Philadelphia, Des Moines and Minnesota are cracking down on street racers.