Street racing is causing chaos on Miami roads
Police responded to several street takeovers — including in Wynwood, Miami Gardens and on I-95 — last Thursday and Friday, during which drivers overtook roads to do doughnuts and stunts while spectators set off fireworks.
What's happening: Such takeovers are being promoted on social media and causing chaos on Florida roads.
Catch up quick: Between 2018 and 2022, there were 6,641 citations issued statewide for either street racing or stunt driving, according to the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.
- In Miami-Dade, there were 1,839. The median age of offenders was 21.
Zoom out: Under a state law enacted last year, it's not just drivers who can now be charged for street racing.
- Anyone organizing a street race, riding as a passenger or filming from a vehicle can also be charged with a first-degree misdemeanor.
- For a first violation, an offender can have their driver's license temporarily revoked and be fined up to $1,000.
- Offenders may also have their cars impounded.
Zoom in: A crackdown by Miami-Dade police in June led to 11 arrests, 17 citations and four impounded vehicles.
- Authorities are asking people to report street takeovers to 911 and email footage to [email protected].
More Miami stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Miami.