Street racing is causing chaos on Miami roads

Police are cracking down on street racing and street takeovers. Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP/Getty Images

Police responded to several street takeovers — including in Wynwood, Miami Gardens and on I-95 — last Thursday and Friday, during which drivers overtook roads to do doughnuts and stunts while spectators set off fireworks.

What's happening: Such takeovers are being promoted on social media and causing chaos on Florida roads.

Catch up quick: Between 2018 and 2022, there were 6,641 citations issued statewide for either street racing or stunt driving, according to the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

In Miami-Dade, there were 1,839. The median age of offenders was 21.

Zoom out: Under a state law enacted last year, it's not just drivers who can now be charged for street racing.

Anyone organizing a street race, riding as a passenger or filming from a vehicle can also be charged with a first-degree misdemeanor.

For a first violation, an offender can have their driver's license temporarily revoked and be fined up to $1,000.

Offenders may also have their cars impounded.

Zoom in: A crackdown by Miami-Dade police in June led to 11 arrests, 17 citations and four impounded vehicles.