Seattle moves toward installing cameras to catch drag racers
A recent vote by the Seattle City Council sets the stage for traffic cameras to start automatically ticketing people who illegally race cars on 10 Seattle roadways.
Yes, but: The city Transportation Department has to complete several steps — including a detailed equity analysis — before installing the cameras, meaning street racers likely won't be getting automatically ticketed for some time.
Why it matters: Supporters of authorizing the cameras say high-speed racing has generated complaints in many Seattle neighborhoods, while posing a risk of death and injury to drivers and pedestrians alike.
Plus: Violent confrontations can sometimes erupt during illegal street racing events, like when four people were shot — one fatally — in Capitol Hill last month.
What they're saying: "These racers are not simply speeding," Councilmember Lisa Herbold said at a council meeting last week.
- "They are going upwards of 70 miles per hour" — and sometimes 100 miles per hour — on streets where the speed limits are generally 25 to 30 miles per hour, she said.
Details: The legislation, which the council approved 8-1 last week, designates 10 stretches of Seattle roads as zones that could later be policed using automatic traffic cameras.
- The anti-racing enforcement zones include areas near Alki Beach; by Magnuson Park; by Golden Gardens Park; and along parts of Martin Luther King Jr. Way S. and Rainier Avenue S.
Of note: The area where the July 23 shooting occurred isn't among those that would be designated as a zone for future cameras to catch street racing.
The other side: Councilmember Kshama Sawant was the lone no vote on the legislation.
- "The expansive use of speeding tickets is a punitive approach to traffic safety that is disproportionately punishing to poor and working class drivers," Sawant said.
What's next: SDOT is expected to come up with an implementation plan for future cameras. City officials would then need to approve money in the budget to actually install them.
- As part of that process, SDOT is expected to analyze ways to reduce "the disproportionate impacts of fines and focus on highest-risk behavior," per the legislation.
- That likely will involve discussing whether the cameras should only ticket people for excessively high speeds versus any driving over the speed limit, Herbold said.
More Seattle stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Seattle.