Business

St. Pete college student scoops success from shaved ice cart, Cool Runnings

Yacob Reyes
Aiden Leslie standing beside his "Cool Runnings" cart in St. Pete's North Shore Park.

Aiden Leslie with his Cool Runnings cart in St. Pete's North Shore Park. Photo: Yacob Reyes/Axios

Sometime in the afternoon, when the sun’s eased up, Aiden Leslie will pedal a modified tricycle from his apartment in downtown St. Petersburg toward the pier, where people — sweaty and hot — will be waiting for his shaved ice.

Why it matters: Tampa Bay's average summer temperatures are on the rise, and people are looking for ways to cool down.

  • "It's getting impossible to be out here," Leslie says.

State of play: Leslie is a college sophomore, and since January, he's also been the owner of a shaved ice cart, Cool Runnings. He named it after a Disney film he is, admittedly, too young to have watched when it aired in 1993.

  • The idea for his cart came to him after he saw a shortage of street vending in St. Petersburg — something he had seen a "ton of" in other cities. Florida's hot and humid weather inspired the rest.

The big picture: The region saw record-breaking heat this month.

Yes, but: The sweat-inducing weather can be good for those in the cold dessert business.

  • Amber Gilkes, general manager of The Hyppo — which sells ice pops in Hyde Park — said the heat's helped the shop draw customers. Bo's Ice Cream, the oldest ice cream shop in Tampa, saw a similar sales bump.
  • And Leslie, who spent thousands of dollars to launch Cool Runnings, said he's already returned his investment.

The bottom line: "I love having conversations and learning more and more every day about the community," he told Axios. "It's great to serve a product that provides some relief on these summer days."

Cool Running's shaved ice.
Aiden Leslie holds a cup of his shaved ice.
