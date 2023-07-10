Tampa Bay sees record-breaking heat to start July

If the first week of July felt especially hot in Tampa Bay, well, that's because it was.

What's happening: July's average temperature of 87.3°F, has been about three degrees warmer than usual, National Weather Service Tampa Bay meteorologist Rodney Wynn told Axios.

July 4 set a record-high temperature of 97° in Tampa, up from the previous record of 96° in 1998. The NWS began keeping records in 1890.

The next day, the Sarasota-Bradenton area hit 99°, also breaking its previous record by one degree.

The big picture: The high temperatures locally come after the hottest June on record globally, Axios' Andrew Freedman reports. The globe also set daily records on July 3 and 4.

June was a reflection of an El Niño event in the tropical Pacific Ocean that's amplifying the pace of human-caused climate change.

Zoom in: That wasn't the case for Tampa Bay, Wynn said. Last month marked the 12th warmest June in Tampa and the fifth warmest in Sarasota-Bradenton, according to NWS data.

Plant City was the closest to all-time heat, with June tied for the second warmest month for the inland city.

St. Pete, on the other hand, experienced slightly cooler temperatures than usual.

Yes, but: July is heating up, thanks to a ridge of high pressure sitting on top of us, Wynn said, creating a stagnant weather pattern. A dome of heat is resting overhead and keeping any cooler air from coming in from the north, he said.

What's next: The heat won't be letting up this week. High temperatures are projected for the mid-90s through at least the middle of the week, several degrees higher than the average 91°.

"There's really no relief in the near future," he said.

Stay safe: More than 600 people per year in the U.S. are killed by extreme heat, according to the CDC. Here are some tips to stay safe.