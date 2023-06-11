Test Drive: Elev8 Fun brings go-karts and arcade games to Citrus Park

After learning about Elev8 Fun's new adventure arcade in Citrus Park mall, I had to test drive the entertainment space for our new feature reviewing life experiences around Tampa Bay.

State of play: Growing up, I used to leave Dave & Busters feeling sticky and overstimulated. I thought this would be similar, and certainly not a place I would want to make the drive from St. Pete to Tampa again. But I was pleasantly surprised!

This was a great date night, and I can't wait to bring my friends back.

The vibe: Elev8 is in a soft-launch phase, so its food and drink service isn't open yet, nor is the laser tag arena.

I got there a couple of hours before closing on a weeknight, so the place was pretty empty. I can't say what it would be like with tons of people running around on a busy night, but there is certainly a lot of space to accommodate crowds.

The price: There are several different bundles, depending on which activities you want to do.

I went with the $36 option that includes a go-kart race, an activity, and $10 in arcade credits, and it was perfect for a few hours of fun.

The fun: Go-karting was a blast, but we enjoyed the ropes course the most. It's built just outside the store area, so you're walking ropes in the air above Auntie Anne's and looking out at the rest of the mall — like the ghost of Sears past.

Yes, but: If you're afraid of heights, the ropes course is probably not for you.

The rub: The air hockey tables are defective. My girlfriend kept beating me, and I'm the best air hockey player in the Tampa Bay area. She even beat an employee! Hope they fix that.